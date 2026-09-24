Supreme Court to Hear Danam Nagender’s Plea Against Disqualification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition filed by former Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, challenging the Telangana High Court order that disqualified him from the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Nagender approached the Supreme Court after the Telangana High Court set aside the Assembly Speaker’s decision and disqualified him under the anti-defection provisions. The High Court had held that his Assembly membership stood disqualified from April 23, 2024, after he contested the Secunderabad Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket while continuing as a BRS MLA.

The Supreme Court had agreed to take up Nagender’s plea for an urgent hearing. The matter was listed before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana Prasad.

Meanwhile, BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, who were petitioners in the disqualification proceedings before the Telangana High Court, have filed caveat petitions in the Supreme Court. Through the caveats, they have sought an opportunity to present their arguments before any order is passed on Nagender’s plea.

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The Telangana High Court had earlier set aside the Speaker’s order rejecting the disqualification petitions filed against Nagender and directed that the relevant order be communicated to the Assembly Speaker and the Election Commission.

The Supreme Court hearing will determine the next stage of the legal proceedings concerning Nagender’s disqualification and the status of the Khairatabad Assembly seat.