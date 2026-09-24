730 Kg of Suspected Adulterated Ginger-Garlic Paste Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Around 730 kg of suspected adulterated ginger-garlic paste was seized during a joint raid on a manufacturing unit in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad.

The operation was carried out by M-FAST, SOT LB Nagar and Hayathnagar Police following information about the unit. Officials reportedly found the manufacturing premises operating under unhygienic conditions.

During the raid, authorities seized approximately 730 kg of the suspected adulterated ginger-garlic paste. An unidentified solution and food colour, suspected to have been used in the manufacturing process, were also recovered from the premises.

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One person was apprehended in connection with the case. Police registered a case at Hayathnagar Police Station and launched an investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of the suspected adulterated product.

Authorities are examining the seized materials to determine their composition and whether they pose any health risk. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.