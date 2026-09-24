Hyderabad

730 Kg of Suspected Adulterated Ginger-Garlic Paste Seized in Hyderabad

The operation was carried out by M-FAST, SOT LB Nagar and Hayathnagar Police following information about the unit. Officials reportedly found the manufacturing premises operating under unhygienic conditions.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi24 September 2026 - 14:53
730 Kg of Suspected Adulterated Ginger-Garlic Paste Seized in Hyderabad
730 Kg of Suspected Adulterated Ginger-Garlic Paste Seized in Hyderabad

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: Around 730 kg of suspected adulterated ginger-garlic paste was seized during a joint raid on a manufacturing unit in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad.

The operation was carried out by M-FAST, SOT LB Nagar and Hayathnagar Police following information about the unit. Officials reportedly found the manufacturing premises operating under unhygienic conditions.

During the raid, authorities seized approximately 730 kg of the suspected adulterated ginger-garlic paste. An unidentified solution and food colour, suspected to have been used in the manufacturing process, were also recovered from the premises.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

One person was apprehended in connection with the case. Police registered a case at Hayathnagar Police Station and launched an investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of the suspected adulterated product.

Authorities are examining the seized materials to determine their composition and whether they pose any health risk. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi24 September 2026 - 14:53
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link