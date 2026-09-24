Plaster Falls from Charminar During Renovation, Raising Safety Concerns

Hyderabad: Plaster reportedly fell from the first floor of the historic Charminar in Hyderabad during ongoing renovation work, raising concerns over the maintenance and safety of the iconic monument.

The incident occurred at night, when the area had fewer tourists, reportedly averting a potentially serious accident. The falling plaster landed in the vicinity of the monument, causing concern among locals and visitors.

The incident has also triggered criticism over the maintenance of the Charminar, one of Hyderabad’s most prominent historical landmarks and a major tourist attraction. Locals and visitors have questioned whether adequate precautions are being taken during renovation and maintenance activities.

According to local residents, similar incidents involving portions of plaster falling from the monument have reportedly occurred in the past. On one occasion, plaster was said to have fallen towards the Mecca Masjid, while another incident reportedly involved plaster falling towards the Bhagya Lakshmi Temple area.

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The latest incident has renewed calls for proper inspection and timely maintenance of the historic structure to ensure the safety of tourists, devotees and people visiting the surrounding area.

Locals have expressed concern over what they describe as inadequate attention to the upkeep of the Charminar and urged the Archaeology Department and other concerned authorities to take necessary safety measures.

The Charminar attracts visitors from across India and abroad, making the safety of the monument and people in its vicinity a significant concern. Further details regarding the cause of the plaster falling and the maintenance measures being undertaken are awaited.