IMD issues red alert for five Telangana districts amid heavy rain forecast

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five Telangana districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday, September 24.

The districts under the red alert are Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The warning comes as an active weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify rainfall activity across Telangana.

The IMD has also placed several other districts under orange and yellow alerts, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of the state. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in several areas.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging and disruption to normal activities.