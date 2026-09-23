Smriti Irani appointed BJP in-charge for Haryana and Chhattisgarh, Vinod Tawde to look after UP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday announced a fresh set of appointments of state in-charges and co-in-charges for various states and union territories.

The appointments, detailed in an official press release issued from the party’s central office, take effect immediately.

According to the circular, the party has assigned organisational responsibilities covering nearly all states and UTs. Notable appointments include Smriti Irani as in-charge for both Chhattisgarh and Haryana, with Siddharth Shambhu as co-in-charge for Chhattisgarh and Dr Bhola Singh as co-in-charge for Haryana.

Baijayant Jay Panda has been named state in-charge for Maharashtra, assisted by co-in-charges Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Kamaljeet Sahrawat.

In Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Tawde has been appointed state in-charge, with Jagadish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Dr Pradeep Verma and Anant Ojha as co-in-charges.

Sunil Bansal will serve as state in-charge for both Telangana and West Bengal. For Telangana, Abhay Patil and Rekha Sharma are co-in-charges, while West Bengal’s co-in-charges include Lal Singh Arya, Rajendra Singh and Pinki Kushwaha.

Other key assignments feature Biplab Kumar Deb as in-charge for Madhya Pradesh with Rekha Verma as co-in-charge, Ram Madhav as state in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, Harish Dwivedi as state in-charge for Bihar and Karnataka, and Dr Satish Poonia as state in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Mangal Pandey has been named state in-charge for Assam, while Dr Arvind Bhadauria will head Andhra Pradesh with Vanathi Srinivasan as co-in-charge.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin has appointed Ashish Usha Agrawal as convenor of the media department and Anil Baluni as co-ordinator of the communication department.

The list also covers smaller states and UTs: Jay Prakash (Andaman and Nicobar), Dr Devesh Kumar (Arunachal Pradesh), Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Delhi), Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (Goa), Tarun Chugh (Gujarat), Shrikant Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), Gajendra Patel (Jharkhand), Prof M Nagaraja (Kerala), Rajkumar Bhatia (Ladakh), George Kurian (Lakshadweep), Dr Rajdeep Roy (Manipur), Kanad Purkayastha (Meghalaya), Dr Bhagwat Karad (Mizoram), Anil Antony (Nagaland and Goa Sah Prabhari), D Purandeswari (Odisha), K Surendran (Puducherry), Raju Bista (Sikkim) and Mriganka Deb Barman (Tripura).

Several leaders hold dual or multiple responsibilities under the party’s organisational restructuring. The circular has been issued by national office in-charge Tarun Chugh to all state presidents and organisational general secretaries for information and necessary action.

The appointments aim to strengthen the party’s organisational network ahead of future electoral and organisational programmes.