Rs 4 Lakh Stolen from Darbar Bar in Choutuppal

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: A theft was reported at Darbar Bar in Choutuppal of Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, where unidentified thieves allegedly stole around Rs 4 lakh in cash during the early hours.

According to preliminary information, the thieves reportedly entered the bar premises late at night and took the cash before fleeing the spot.

The theft came to light after the bar staff noticed the incident and alerted the authorities. Police reached the premises and began collecting details regarding the suspected break-in.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the bar and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and trace their movements before and after the theft.

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Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to determine how the thieves entered the premises and recover the stolen cash.

Further details regarding the identity of the suspects and the exact circumstances of the theft are awaited.