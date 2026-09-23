Telangana

Rs 4 Lakh Stolen from Darbar Bar in Choutuppal

A theft was reported at Darbar Bar in Choutuppal of Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, where unidentified thieves allegedly stole around Rs 4 lakh in cash during the early hours.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 September 2026 - 16:09
Rs 4 Lakh Stolen from Darbar Bar in Choutuppal
Rs 4 Lakh Stolen from Darbar Bar in Choutuppal

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Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: A theft was reported at Darbar Bar in Choutuppal of Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, where unidentified thieves allegedly stole around Rs 4 lakh in cash during the early hours.

According to preliminary information, the thieves reportedly entered the bar premises late at night and took the cash before fleeing the spot.

The theft came to light after the bar staff noticed the incident and alerted the authorities. Police reached the premises and began collecting details regarding the suspected break-in.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the bar and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and trace their movements before and after the theft.

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Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to determine how the thieves entered the premises and recover the stolen cash.

Further details regarding the identity of the suspects and the exact circumstances of the theft are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 September 2026 - 16:09
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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