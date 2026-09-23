Nursing Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadradri Kothagudem: An 18-year-old nursing student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Venganapalem village of Julurupadu mandal in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, triggering concern among local residents.

The deceased was identified as Harini, a first-year nursing student at a private college in Khammam. She had recently returned to her native village during a vacation.

According to preliminary information, Harini had gone to a neighbour’s house in the village but did not return home. Her mother, Rajeshwari, began searching for her after becoming concerned about her absence.

Later, local residents reportedly found Harini’s body behind a bathroom in the compound of the house. Injuries were noticed on her back, raising suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Harini’s mother has reportedly alleged that the neighbour may have been involved in her daughter’s death and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. The allegation is yet to be established, and police are investigating all possible angles.

Rajeshwari has been working as a labourer to support and educate her two daughters following the death of Harini’s father.

Police reached the scene after being alerted and registered a case. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the student’s death and collecting evidence from the spot.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.