Telangana

Nursing Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Bhadradri Kothagudem

An 18-year-old nursing student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Venganapalem village of Julurupadu mandal in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, triggering concern among local residents.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 September 2026 - 11:54
Nursing Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Bhadradri Kothagudem
Nursing Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Bhadradri Kothagudem: An 18-year-old nursing student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Venganapalem village of Julurupadu mandal in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, triggering concern among local residents.

The deceased was identified as Harini, a first-year nursing student at a private college in Khammam. She had recently returned to her native village during a vacation.

According to preliminary information, Harini had gone to a neighbour’s house in the village but did not return home. Her mother, Rajeshwari, began searching for her after becoming concerned about her absence.

Later, local residents reportedly found Harini’s body behind a bathroom in the compound of the house. Injuries were noticed on her back, raising suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Harini’s mother has reportedly alleged that the neighbour may have been involved in her daughter’s death and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. The allegation is yet to be established, and police are investigating all possible angles.

Rajeshwari has been working as a labourer to support and educate her two daughters following the death of Harini’s father.

Police reached the scene after being alerted and registered a case. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the student’s death and collecting evidence from the spot.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 September 2026 - 11:54
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link