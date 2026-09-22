Warangal Citizens Seek Naming of Mamnoor Airport After Meer Osman Ali Khan

Warangal: Welcoming Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy‘s initiative to invite public suggestions on the naming of the proposed Warangal (Mamnoor) Airport, a group of citizens and social activists from the district has urged that the airport be named after the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Social activist Izhar Khan, Shaikh Abdul Khaleel Rabbani of IYM, Syed Faizullah, an AIMIM Warangal activist, and other citizens submitted a representation to the Chief Minister and concerned authorities in this regard.

The representatives said the history of Mamnoor Airport is closely associated with the Nizam-era development of Warangal. Citing historical records, they said the foundation of the airfield was laid in 1930 during the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan.

According to the representatives, the airport was developed to connect Warangal with Hyderabad, facilitate the movement of officials and delegations, and support the transportation of commercial goods linked to the city’s industrial activity, including Azam Jahi Mills. They also noted that the airfield was later used as a defence and training facility during World War II.

The citizens highlighted Warangal’s historical and cultural significance and said naming the airport after Mir Osman Ali Khan would acknowledge what they described as the Nizam-era contributions to the region’s infrastructure and industrial development.

They appealed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to consider the proposal while taking into account public sentiment and the historical significance of Mamnoor Airport.