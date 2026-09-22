Infant Dies After AC Short Circuit in Adilabad RIMS Pediatric Ward; Inquiry Demanded

Adilabad: Panic spread at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Adilabad after an air conditioner (AC) short circuit triggered an incident in the pediatric ward on Monday, resulting in the death of a female infant undergoing treatment.

The incident caused anxiety among parents and relatives of other children admitted to the ward. Hospital authorities and officials assessed the situation and checked on the condition of the remaining patients.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah, District SP Akhil Mahajan and former state minister Jogu Ramana visited the affected ward after receiving information about the incident. They interacted with medical staff and sought details about the mishap and the safety measures in place.

Officials directed doctors and hospital management to ensure close monitoring and proper treatment of the other children admitted to the ward.

Expressing grief over the infant’s death, Jogu Ramana offered condolences to the bereaved family and raised concerns over the maintenance of air conditioners and electrical equipment at the government hospital.

He demanded an impartial and comprehensive inquiry into the incident, fixing of responsibility and regular inspection and maintenance of electrical systems in hospitals to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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