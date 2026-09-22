‘Theft of democracy’: BJP slams Congress over Sonia Gandhi’s voter roll entry in 1980

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday questioned how former Congress president Sonia Gandhi got her name added in the 1980 electoral rolls despite not being a citizen of India at that time, while accusing the grand old party of “theft of democracy”.

This comes a day after a Delhi Court set aside a magisterial court’s order that had refused to filing of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi for allegedly getting her name added in the electoral rolls of 1980, three years before getting Indian citizenship.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said: “In 1980, Sonia Gandhi was not a citizen of India. So, a petition was filed in the court at that time questioning that when Sonia Gandhi was not a citizen of India, under what provisions was she allowed to vote?”

“Did they attempt forgery of documents, given that from 1980 to 1983, the Congress party was in power (at the Centre)? During hearing of the matter yesterday, the Sessions Court in Delhi ordered the magisterial court to investigate whether a cognizable offence has been committed—meaning, whether the Congress Party and the Gandhi-Vadra family used fake documents to make Sonia Gandhi, who was not a citizen of India in 1980, cast vote,” he said.

Bhandari underlined that if someone makes fake documents, then under Section 337 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), there can be a punishment of up to 7 years, and it is a cognizable offence.

Further, the BJP leader alleged: “Those making ‘vote chori’ allegations, are themselves involved in ‘theft of democracy’.”

“The prima facie observation of the court states that the magisterial court which had set aside the case, ‘did not use application of mind’ and it did not perform its core function of discerning the disclosure of a cognizable offence. This means that the sessions court also accepts that the ‘theft of democracy’ by Sonia Gandhi, should be probed,” he said.

Pradeep Bhandari also lashed out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ event in Indore, stating that individuals in public life cannot act as trolls and comedians.

“Rahul Gandhi can act like one, but a certain serious is required in public discourse which demands accountability from those holding public office,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also asked the LoP to respond to the allegations against his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi, who goes around holding a copy of the Constitution, should reply regarding how Sonia Gandhi was able to vote in 1980? Did the then Indira Gandhi-led government help her by making forge papers?” he asked.