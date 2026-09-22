TGSAFE Conducts Special Food Safety Drive at Dairy Units in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety Wing under TGSAFE conducted a special drive at dairy units and distributor points in Hayathnagar on Tuesday as part of efforts to ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene regulations.

During the inspections, food safety officials checked the facilities and collected enforcement samples from various establishments. The samples will be subjected to examination to assess their compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

Officials also inspected the hygiene conditions being maintained at the establishments and checked whether the businesses had the required licences to operate.

During the drive, one establishment was found to be operating without a valid food licence. Officials also observed unhygienic conditions on the premises.

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Following the violations, authorities closed the establishment and initiated enforcement action in accordance with food safety regulations.

The Food Safety Wing has been conducting inspections at food businesses across Hyderabad to monitor compliance with licensing, sanitation and food handling requirements.

Officials said that further action would be taken based on the inspection findings and the results of the samples collected during the special drive.