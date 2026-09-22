CM Revanth Reddy Orders 24x7 Work on Warangal Super Speciality Hospital for 30 Days

Warangal: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to speed up construction of the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital, ordering round-the-clock work for the next 30 days amid concerns over delays in the project.

During a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress despite funds being released through the government’s Green Channel. He instructed officials to prepare a strict work schedule and ensure that construction continues 24 hours a day in three shifts for the next month.

Revanth Reddy directed Chief Minister’s Office officials to regularly inspect the work at the site and ordered that dedicated officers be assigned responsibility for individual components of the project. The Warangal district Collector was also instructed to review the progress of the works every day.

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He further called for the formation of an inter-departmental coordination committee to address issues affecting the construction and improve coordination among the departments involved.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to develop the area surrounding the hospital and ensure a better environment for patients and visitors. He asked the Medical and Health Department to begin outpatient services at the hospital on the lines of the Dr MCR Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Sanathnagar.

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the proposal for staff quarters at Sanathnagar TIMS and directed officials to take up the works immediately. He further instructed authorities to explore handing over hospital management and maintenance responsibilities to a professional agency.

Rajya Sabha MP Vem Narender Reddy, senior officials and the Collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts attended the review meeting.