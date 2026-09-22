Telangana ACB Conducts Searches at NIMS Official’s Properties in Disproportionate Assets Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at properties linked to NIMS Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar as part of a disproportionate asset’s investigation.

According to reports, ACB teams carried out searches at multiple locations across three districts. Initial reports put the number of locations at 12, said searches were conducted at 13 locations.

The searches are focused on allegations that the official acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Investigators are examining property documents, financial records and other relevant material as part of the probe.

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The searches include the official’s residence and other premises linked to him. The ACB has not yet publicly disclosed details of any cash, jewellery or other assets recovered during the ongoing operation.

The investigation is continuing, and further details are expected after the searches and examination of the records are completed.