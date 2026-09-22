Telangana

Telangana ACB Conducts Searches at NIMS Official’s Properties in Disproportionate Assets Case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at properties linked to NIMS Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar as part of a disproportionate asset's investigation.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 September 2026 - 15:17
Telangana ACB Conducts Searches at NIMS Official’s Properties in Disproportionate Assets Case
Telangana ACB Conducts Searches at NIMS Official’s Properties in Disproportionate Assets Case

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at properties linked to NIMS Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar as part of a disproportionate asset’s investigation.

According to reports, ACB teams carried out searches at multiple locations across three districts. Initial reports put the number of locations at 12, said searches were conducted at 13 locations.

The searches are focused on allegations that the official acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Investigators are examining property documents, financial records and other relevant material as part of the probe.

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The searches include the official’s residence and other premises linked to him. The ACB has not yet publicly disclosed details of any cash, jewellery or other assets recovered during the ongoing operation.

The investigation is continuing, and further details are expected after the searches and examination of the records are completed.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 September 2026 - 15:17
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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