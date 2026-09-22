Python used for dance during Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad rescued

Hyderabad: The dance by a woman with a python around her neck during the Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad has created a stir.

A dance group from Visakhapatnam used an Indian Rock Python during a Ganesh immersion procession in Jawhar Nagar.

The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) and police rescued the python and a hen used in the dance performance on Sunday night.

Members of GHSPCA, along with the police officers from Madhura Nagar Police Station, took action when the group from Visakhapatnam was performing during the Ganesh immersion procession.

An Indian rock python and a hen were rescued in Hyderabad from a dance group allegedly using them during Ganesh immersion events. GHSPCA and Madhuranagar Police tracked the Visakhapatnam troupe for 5 days. The python is protected under the Wildlife Act. #AnimalRescue #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/OEhqUfXDg5 — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) September 22, 2026

According to GHSPCA, the python was found with an oral infection. It is now under veterinary care.

The rescue operation was conducted after the group was tracked for nearly five days by the GHSPCA with the help of police.

The python is a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

GHSPCA members had been tracking the group following information that a live snake was allegedly being used in public shows.

The group, including women, had been performing at various places in Hyderabad as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The group from Visakhapatnam had performed at Kondapur on September 19. However, the snake handler fled before the GHSPCA team could apprehend him. The next day, the team, in coordination with the police, managed to catch him. A python and a hen were found in his possession.

On a complaint by the animal activists, police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Last year, the GHSPCA rescued eight cobras from snake charmers in Hyderabad. The snake charmers were displaying cobras by keeping them in crates at Sri Yellamma Thali Devalayam, Suramgutta, under the limits of Adibatla Police Station.

The organisation has been appealing to people to inform them if they spot snake charmers. Its volunteers work actively during Naga Panchami to rescue snakes.

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