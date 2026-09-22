23-Year-Old Woman Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances at OYO Hotel in Madhapur

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam died under suspicious circumstances at an OYO hotel in Madhapur, raising concerns after police found injuries on her face and head and bloodstains inside the hotel room.

The deceased was identified as Sharon Nikhita Topno. According to preliminary information, she had come to Hyderabad with her boyfriend, Srinivas Raviteja. The couple reportedly checked into Room No. 303 of an OYO hotel on Road No. 5 in Siddique Nagar, Madhapur, on Monday.

On Tuesday, Srinivas Raviteja, along with hotel staff, reportedly took Sharon Nikhita to a private hospital in Kondapur after she became unwell. Hospital staff subsequently informed the Madhapur police about the incident.

Doctors examined the woman and confirmed that she had already died by the time she was brought to the hospital.

Police reached the hospital and inspected the body. They reportedly noticed severe injuries and bruises on the woman’s face and head, raising suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her death.

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According to police, Srinivas Raviteja allegedly left the hospital after learning that the woman had died and could not be immediately traced.

Police later inspected the hotel room and reportedly found bloodstains on the walls and bedsheets. Based on the preliminary findings, officers have launched an investigation and are searching for Srinivas Raviteja.

The exact cause and circumstances of Sharon Nikhita’s death are yet to be established. Police are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence as part of the investigation.