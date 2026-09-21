Hyderabad cop hangs self while on video call with a woman

Hyderabad: A police constable allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with a woman in Hyderabad late on Sunday night, police said.

Muthe Chandrasekhar (35) hanged himself at his residence in Shalivahana Nagar in Moosaram Bagh area during a video call with a woman.

He told the woman that he was going to die by suicide. The woman immediately alerted Chaitanyapuri police, which in turn alerted Malakpet police. Police rushed to the spot but by then the constable hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Chandrasekhar was working as a writer in Malakpet Police Station. Police have shifted his body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police are probing the police constable’s relationship with the woman and ascertaining the reasons for his extreme step.

This is the latest in series of incidents in which police personnel died by suicide in Telangana.

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, Director General of Police C.V. Anand made a special appeal to the 93,000 police personnel.

The DGP asked them not to resort to suicide as a way out of financial or personal problems. He cautioned them against alcohol, drugs and marijuana and urged them to stay away from other social vices.

The police chief appealed to the police personnel to consider the impact of such a decision on their spouses, children, and parents who depended on them. He urged them to face difficulties with courage, share their problems with their families and colleagues and seek timely help instead of taking the extreme step.

Debt incurred through online betting has been found to one of the primary causes of the suicides in the past four months.

The DGP appealed to the personnel to stay away from betting and seek help when facing financial difficulties.

The police chief stated that it was particularly distressing to see young and middle-aged constables taking their own lives after falling into debt through online betting. In the two cases, the police personnel had sold land, borrowed money from friends and colleagues or taken loans at high interest rates.

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