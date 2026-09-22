Warangal MGM Hospital Roof Collapse Leaves Six Injured; CJP Leader Demands Probe

Warangal: A portion of the ceiling in the Aarogyasri ward of Warangal’s MGM Hospital collapsed, leaving six people seriously injured and triggering protests over the condition of the government-run hospital.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) South India Incharge Vijay Mallangi visited the hospital along with party leaders and demanded immediate action following the incident. The delegation was reportedly stopped by police from entering the premises, leading to a confrontation outside the hospital.

Mallangi alleged that the 1,500-bed MGM Hospital has been facing serious infrastructure and administrative issues. He also questioned the absence of senior public representatives and raised concerns over the delay in establishing the proposed 24-storey super-specialty hospital at the central jail site.

The CJP delegation sought a high-level judicial inquiry into the ceiling collapse, along with immediate compensation and justice for those injured. It also called for urgent measures to address infrastructure concerns at the hospital.

The delegation included local leaders Srinitha, Abhinav, Prajwal and Anubhav.

Mallangi also criticised the district administration after alleging that the District Collector did not meet the delegation to discuss the incident and the condition of the hospital.

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