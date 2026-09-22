Telangana

Warangal MGM Hospital Roof Collapse Leaves Six Injured; CJP Leader Demands Probe

A portion of the ceiling in the Aarogyasri ward of Warangal's MGM Hospital collapsed, leaving six people seriously injured and triggering protests over the condition of the government-run hospital.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 September 2026 - 16:30
Warangal MGM Hospital Roof Collapse Leaves Six Injured; CJP Leader Demands Probe
Warangal MGM Hospital Roof Collapse Leaves Six Injured; CJP Leader Demands Probe

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Warangal: A portion of the ceiling in the Aarogyasri ward of Warangal’s MGM Hospital collapsed, leaving six people seriously injured and triggering protests over the condition of the government-run hospital.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) South India Incharge Vijay Mallangi visited the hospital along with party leaders and demanded immediate action following the incident. The delegation was reportedly stopped by police from entering the premises, leading to a confrontation outside the hospital.

Mallangi alleged that the 1,500-bed MGM Hospital has been facing serious infrastructure and administrative issues. He also questioned the absence of senior public representatives and raised concerns over the delay in establishing the proposed 24-storey super-specialty hospital at the central jail site.

The CJP delegation sought a high-level judicial inquiry into the ceiling collapse, along with immediate compensation and justice for those injured. It also called for urgent measures to address infrastructure concerns at the hospital.

The delegation included local leaders Srinitha, Abhinav, Prajwal and Anubhav.

Mallangi also criticised the district administration after alleging that the District Collector did not meet the delegation to discuss the incident and the condition of the hospital.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 September 2026 - 16:30
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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