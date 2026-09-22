TGSAFE Raids Dairy Units in Hyderabad, Finds Major Food Safety Violations

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Food Safety Wing conducted inspections at dairy units in Hyderabad and found several alleged food safety and hygiene violations, including poor drainage, garbage accumulation, stagnant water and heavy housefly infestation.

During the inspections, officials visited M/s Sapthagiri Foods in Karmanghat and reportedly found moss-covered floors, poor drainage facilities, garbage piles and inadequate hygiene among food handlers. Officials also found that records of water and milk testing were not being maintained.

Following the inspection, the unit’s FSSAI licence was suspended for processing dairy products under unhygienic conditions.

Officials also inspected Beejapuri Dairy Pvt Ltd, associated with Country Delight, at Chinna Kanjarla. The inspection reportedly found open insect-proof screens, stagnant water, an expired laboratory reagent and unlabelled food flavours on the premises.

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Food safety officials collected samples of paneer, curd and raw milk from the unit for further laboratory testing.

The inspections were conducted as part of the TGSAFE Food Safety Wing’s ongoing efforts to monitor dairy establishments and ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.

Further action will be taken based on the inspection findings and laboratory test results.