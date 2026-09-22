Hyderabad

Indian Rock Python, Hen Rescued from Dance Group During Ganesh Immersion Celebrations in Hyderabad

The rescue operation was carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA), in coordination with Madhuranagar Police, in Jawaharnagar on September 20.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 September 2026 - 13:20
Indian Rock Python, Hen Rescued from Dance Group During Ganesh Immersion Celebrations in Hyderabad
Indian Rock Python, Hen Rescued from Dance Group During Ganesh Immersion Celebrations in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: An Indian Rock Python and a hen were rescued from a dance group allegedly using the animals during public performances as part of Ganesh immersion celebrations in Hyderabad.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA), in coordination with Madhuranagar Police, in Jawaharnagar on September 20.

According to the rescuers, the dance group had reportedly travelled from Visakhapatnam and was being tracked for nearly five days before the animals were rescued.

The Indian Rock Python and the hen were allegedly being used as part of public performances during the Ganesh immersion celebrations. The animals were subsequently taken into safe custody by the rescue team.

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The Indian Rock Python is a protected species under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The use or handling of protected wildlife in public performances can attract legal action under applicable wildlife protection laws.

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the use of the animals and further action is expected based on the findings of the investigation.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 September 2026 - 13:20
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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