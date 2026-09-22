EC announces Legislative Council polls in four states, UP has maximum 11 seats

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of four states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

According to an EC statement, a total of 28 Legislative Council seats – Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies are headed to polls in four states, out of which Uttar Pradesh has the highest share of 11 seats.

The notification for the biennial elections will be issued on September 29. Candidates can file their nominations by October 6 while October 9 has been fixed as the deadline for withdrawal of applications.

Elections for all the Legislative Council seats will be held on October 23, from 8 AM to 4 PM.

The election for biennial election for the Legislative Councils in Uttar Pradesh, for Graduates and Teachers’ constituencies, will be held along with other states. They comprise Legislative Council seats in 5 Graduates’ and 6 Teachers’ constituencies, where sitting members are set to expire later this year, on December 6 2026.

The retiring members are Awanish Kumar Singh (Lucknow Division-Graduates’), Ashutosh Sinha (Varanasi Division-Graduates’), Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh (Agra Division-Graduates’), Dinesh Kumar Goel (Meerut Division-Graduates’), Dr Man Singh Yadav (Allahabad-Jhansi Division-Graduates’), Umesh Dwivedi (Lucknow Division – Teachers’), Lal Biharee Yadav (Varanasi Division- Teachers’), Dr Akash Agrawal (Agra Division – Teachers’), Srichand Sharma (Meerut Division – Teachers’), Hari Singh Dhillon (Bareilly-Moradabad Division – Teachers’) and Dhruv Kumar Tripathi (Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division – Teachers’).

According to the EC release, the election results will be announced on October 27. With the announcement of election dates, the model of conduct comes into existence with immediate effect.

In another notification, the poll panel also announced the schedule for biennial elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats spanning three states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, where the vacancy is arising in November this year, due to retirement of sitting members.