Sharad Pawar calls for safeguarding Tata Group’s philanthropic legacy amid governance concerns

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed concern over recent developments in the governance and leadership structure of Tata Sons, asserting that preserving the Tata Group’s philanthropic character, institutional values, and trust-led ownership model is vital for the country’s social and developmental landscape.

Highlighting the group’s foundational ethos established by Jamsetji Tata and carried forward by Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata, Pawar in a statement stated that the primary vision of the industrial conglomerate was to ensure that wealth generated from business activities is redirected toward social welfare.

Under this setup, majority ownership in Tata Sons was intentionally entrusted to philanthropic trusts rather than concentrated in individual hands, he said. At present, major charitable entities including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust hold approximately 66 per cent of the equity in Tata Sons. Dividends derived from this majority stake directly fund crucial sectors such as public health, education, research, and rural livelihoods.

Pawar underscored that Maharashtra is the home of this rich legacy, hosting state-headquartered institutions of national importance established by the trusts — such as Tata Memorial Hospital, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), and the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

Any erosion in the role of the trusts would directly impact these vital institutions, Pawar said.

Referencing the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17, Pawar pointed out the controversial 4-1 vote regarding the five-year extension of Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and steps towards listing Tata Sons on stock exchanges. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata voted against both proposals, while nominee director Venu Srinivasan voted in favour.

Pawar highlighted that under the company’s Articles of Association, crucial leadership decisions require the affirmative consent of both nominee directors representing the majority-shareholding trusts. Consequently, he noted that the 4-1 resolution lacks legal validity.

Pawar stressed that decisions regarding top corporate leadership must respect the veto and affirmative rights granted to the nominee directors of Tata Trusts. Leadership disputes, he added, should be resolved through constructive dialogue and lawful corporate processes rather than contentious conflict, noting that the Supreme Court has previously recognized the special consent rights of trust nominees.

Pawar concluded by stating that adherence to corporate governance standards, respecting internal bylaws, and maintaining the trust-led ownership structure are fundamental to preserving public trust. He called upon stakeholders to honor this institutional legacy, calling it a collective responsibility to safeguard a group so deeply committed to India’s national development.

In his post on X, Pawar further noted, “Jamshedji Tata and the Tata family gave industry a value-based direction of social service. Therefore, the social commitment and institutional role of the Tata Trusts must be preserved. When decisions are made regarding the leadership of the Tata Group, it is essential to respect the institutional processes and the role of the Trusts. Because it is necessary to preserve the legacy of the ‘Tata Group,’ which is continuously connected not only to the development of Maharashtra but also to the nation’s progress and societal life.”