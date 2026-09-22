Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘The Vvaan’ presents Chhath Puja with great respect for the first time in Hindi cinema

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has opened up about the Chhath Puja song in the upcoming film ‘The Vvaan,’ saying the festival has been presented with great respect for the first time in Hindi cinema.

The ‘Baahubali’ actress praised the makers for their attention to detail and for portraying the festival with authenticity and sensitivity. She also described Chhath Puja as a celebration of gratitude and said she was overwhelmed by the love the song Chhathi Maiya has received.

Speaking during the film’s trailer launch event in Delhi, Tamannaah said, “For the first time in Hindi cinema, Chhath Puja has been presented like this. Genuinely, Deepak and Arunabh sir, they understand this so well, and they have so much respect, and they so strongly feel about it that while we were shooting, they made sure that everything was taken care of and it was shot beautifully and shot with great respect.”

She also shared what the festival means to her and how its essence and emotions have been beautifully captured in the song. “Chhath Puja stands for gratitude; it stands for being grateful for everything that we have, the ups and downs in life, all of it together, and I feel like they have encapsulated that in a song that we have got a lot of love for and feel extremely grateful for.”

Tamannaah also expressed her gratitude to the makers for making her a part of the song, saying, “So, thank you for making me a part of this.”

The ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ actress said the Chhathi Maiya song has been garnering attention and receiving a positive response on social media. “This film is very special to all of us. There are so many folk stories in our country, and bringing them to the big screen takes a lot of courage, clarity, and vision.”

“Vvaan” marks Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s first collaboration. The film also features Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, and Anup Soni in key roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Misra, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. “Vvaan” is slated to hit theatres on September 25.