North Korea says tested new weapon system earlier this week

Seoul: North Korea on Tuesday reported on its missile launch earlier this week, saying the test of a new combat weapon system was significant in demonstrating the advancement of the country’s weapons technology.

The North’s missile bureau “successfully conducted a test of a new weapon” Sunday in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap reports, quoting Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea did not specify what the weapon system was but stressed the test was “of significant importance for advancing weapons system technology,” it said.

The announcement came two days after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North had fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area.

Kim described the test as “an unquestionable demonstration of advanced defence technology” and “a clear renewal in the modernisation of the armed forces,” the KCNA said.

Noting that such technology would be significant for the country’s war preparedness and future development of its armed forces, Kim said the country’s adversaries would better understand what the technological advancement meant from a military perspective and that its development would be “a very harsh and unavoidable” ordeal for them, the KCNA added.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, North Korea on Monday denounced a recent report by a US-led multilateral sanctions monitoring team as illegal, accusing it of distorting normal activities as illicit ones and insisting that its overseas labour program constitutes legitimate economic ties with other countries.

In a report released last week, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) said Pyongyang continues to deploy workers abroad in violation of UN sanctions, with around 100,000 workers in at least 17 countries, mostly in China and Russia.

It also said some North Korean workers were involved in manufacturing military drones at Russian factories.

“The MSMT … vividly revealed its true colours as a plot-breeding organisation which distorts normal as abnormal and brands legal as illegal,” a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by KCNA.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com