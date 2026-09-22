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North Korea says tested new weapon system earlier this week

North Korea on Tuesday reported on its missile launch earlier this week, saying the test of a new combat weapon system was significant in demonstrating the advancement of the country's weapons technology.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui22 September 2026 - 12:08
North Korea says tested new weapon system earlier this week
North Korea says tested new weapon system earlier this week

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Seoul: North Korea on Tuesday reported on its missile launch earlier this week, saying the test of a new combat weapon system was significant in demonstrating the advancement of the country’s weapons technology.

The North’s missile bureau “successfully conducted a test of a new weapon” Sunday in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap reports, quoting Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea did not specify what the weapon system was but stressed the test was “of significant importance for advancing weapons system technology,” it said.

The announcement came two days after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North had fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area.

Kim described the test as “an unquestionable demonstration of advanced defence technology” and “a clear renewal in the modernisation of the armed forces,” the KCNA said.

Noting that such technology would be significant for the country’s war preparedness and future development of its armed forces, Kim said the country’s adversaries would better understand what the technological advancement meant from a military perspective and that its development would be “a very harsh and unavoidable” ordeal for them, the KCNA added.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, North Korea on Monday denounced a recent report by a US-led multilateral sanctions monitoring team as illegal, accusing it of distorting normal activities as illicit ones and insisting that its overseas labour program constitutes legitimate economic ties with other countries.

In a report released last week, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) said Pyongyang continues to deploy workers abroad in violation of UN sanctions, with around 100,000 workers in at least 17 countries, mostly in China and Russia.

It also said some North Korean workers were involved in manufacturing military drones at Russian factories.

“The MSMT … vividly revealed its true colours as a plot-breeding organisation which distorts normal as abnormal and brands legal as illegal,” a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by KCNA.

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Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui22 September 2026 - 12:08
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
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