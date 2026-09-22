Telangana BJP chief detained on way to Jurala project amid farmers stir

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao was detained by police on Tuesday while he was heading to the Jurala Project in Jogulamba Gadwal district to express solidarity with farmers demanding the release of irrigation water to save their standing crops.

Police intercepted Rao and other BJP leaders at Jadcherla after they left a hotel and prepared to head to the project site.

The detention triggered protests by BJP workers, who staged a demonstration on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway, raising slogans against the Congress government and the police. The protesters were subsequently taken into custody and shifted to a nearby police station.

Condemning the action, Rao accused the Congress government of suppressing democratic voices and preventing the opposition from highlighting farmers’ concerns. In a post on social media platform X, he said, “Congress is murdering democracy in Telangana. I have been arrested at Jadcherla while on my way to Jurala Project to meet protesting farmers. They do not want us to meet farmers or raise their issue. Shame! What kind of democracy is this?”

“You stop water to farmers, and when we stand in solidarity with them, you arrest us. You wave the Constitution on one hand, and crush it when in power! Shame! Absolute shame! This is Congress’s democracy in action. This is also Congress’s anti-farmer mindset on display,” he added.

The BJP leader had earlier posted that he was heading to Jurala Project to stand with farmers. Farmers are on the roads protesting against the arrogant, anti-farmer Congress government, which has stopped water, putting standing crops at risk of destruction, he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, condemned the arrest of Ramchander Rao. “Every time BJP leaders step out to stand with them, Congress deploys police and makes arrests. Why this fear of the BJP? Why deny farmers the right to be heard?” he asked.

BJP leaders were detained or placed under house arrest at various places in the united Mahabubnagar district since morning as they were preparing to leave for Jurala Project. Mahabubnagar MP D.K. Aruna was placed under house arrest in Gadwal.

Farmers have been protesting for the past few days, demanding the release of water from the Jurala Project for irrigation. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had also staged a protest near the project on Monday in support of the farmers.

The state government has defended its decision, citing low reservoir levels due to inadequate inflows from upstream regions.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the available water must be conserved mainly for drinking. He noted that significant silt accumulation in the reservoir had reduced storage capacity and stressed that deficient rainfall, attributed to El Niño conditions, had aggravated the situation.