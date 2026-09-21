Prizes Distributed to Winners of Speech and Naat Recitation Competitions Organised by Usman Shaheed Memorial Society

Hyderabad: Speech and Naat recitation competitions on the theme of Seerat-un-Nabi ﷺ were successfully organised for school and college students by the Usman Shaheed Memorial Society as part of the Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ celebrations at Urdu Hall, Himayatnagar.

Prizes were distributed among the winners by Mr. Mohammed Abdul Jaleel, Editor-in-Chief of The Munsif Daily; Professor S.A. Shakoor, Director, Dairatul Maarif; and Maulana Muzaffar Ali Sufi Abul-Ulai. The prize winners were presented with cash awards, mementos and certificates.

A large number of students from several reputed schools and colleges across the city participated in the competitions, including M.S. Degree College, City Junior College, Capital Degree College, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, TMREIS Asif Nagar, TMREIS Charminar, Gautam Model, Malika Boys Town, Safdaria Girls, Madina High School, St. Mary’s, St. Anthony’s, New Modern High School, Peeragaon Modern, Shangri-La High School, Blooming Buds, N.S. High School and several other institutions.

The programme was patronised by Ms. Musarrat Shaheed and Mr. Sufi Sultan Shattari. The panel of judges comprised Abu Masood Abdul Ghani, K.N. Wasif, Dr. Rubina Shabnam, Saifuddin, Engineer, and Dr. Laiqa Parveen.

Dr. Javed Kamal served as the compere and played an important role in ensuring the successful conduct of the event by utilising his organisational and communication skills to the fullest.

Latifuddin Latif, Abu Umar Siddiqui, Ms. Wajida Sultana, Ms. Rehana Sultana, Syed Mujeebullah Hussaini, Abu Mazhar Khalid Siddiqui and Ms. Zubaida extended their full cooperation and helped make the arrangements effective.

Meals were arranged for all participating students and teachers. The management of Urdu Hall also extended its full cooperation. Ms. Musarrat Shaheed, the organiser of the programme, expressed her gratitude individually to all those who contributed to the successful conduct of the event.