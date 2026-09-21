Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Locked Car in Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A four-year-old girl died after allegedly getting trapped inside a locked car in Vinobhanagar village of Julurupadu mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Tanvithasri, daughter of village sarpanch Naveen and Aishwarya. The couple has two children — Tanvithasri, 4, and Suraksha.

As Sunday was a school holiday, the children were reportedly playing near their house. Tanvithasri entered an unlocked car while playing. Soon after she got inside, the car doors reportedly locked, leaving the child trapped inside.

After some time, the child’s mother noticed that Tanvithasri was missing and informed family members and villagers. Locals searched the area and, suspecting that she might have entered the car, checked the vehicle.

The girl was found unconscious inside the car and was immediately taken out and shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors reportedly declared her dead on arrival.

The incident has left the family and local residents in shock.

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