Telangana

Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Locked Car in Telangana

A four-year-old girl died after allegedly getting trapped inside a locked car in Vinobhanagar village of Julurupadu mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 September 2026 - 16:03
Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Locked Car in Telangana
Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Locked Car in Telangana

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Bhadradri Kothagudem: A four-year-old girl died after allegedly getting trapped inside a locked car in Vinobhanagar village of Julurupadu mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Tanvithasri, daughter of village sarpanch Naveen and Aishwarya. The couple has two children — Tanvithasri, 4, and Suraksha.

As Sunday was a school holiday, the children were reportedly playing near their house. Tanvithasri entered an unlocked car while playing. Soon after she got inside, the car doors reportedly locked, leaving the child trapped inside.

After some time, the child’s mother noticed that Tanvithasri was missing and informed family members and villagers. Locals searched the area and, suspecting that she might have entered the car, checked the vehicle.

The girl was found unconscious inside the car and was immediately taken out and shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors reportedly declared her dead on arrival.

The incident has left the family and local residents in shock.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 September 2026 - 16:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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