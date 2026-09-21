Fishing Boat Sinks in Konaseema, Nine Fishermen Rescued

Konaseema: A fishing boat carrying nine fishermen from Bhairavapalem village met with an accident and sank near the Bhairavapalem mouth in Konaseema district on Monday.

According to the available information, the fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing on a boat belonging to Chinta Srinu of Bhairavapalem.

The incident occurred in the early hours when strong winds reportedly lashed the area, causing the boat to sink accidentally in the sea.

The nine fishermen managed to escape safely with the help of another fishing boat. No casualties were reported in the incident.

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