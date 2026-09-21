LPG Aadhaar e-KYC Deadline: Consumers Must Complete Authentication by October 1

New Delhi: Domestic LPG consumers will have to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to receive applicable subsidy on cylinder refills from October 1, 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said.

Under the new requirement, consumers must have completed BAA to book domestic LPG refills at the regulated retail selling price with subsidy. Those who have already completed the authentication do not need to take any further action.

As of September 19, around 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 per cent, had completed the authentication process, according to the government.

Consumers who are yet to complete BAA can do so during refill delivery, by visiting their LPG distributor’s showroom, or through the mobile applications of oil marketing companies such as IndianOil ONE, HelloBPCL and HP PAY.

Consumers who do not complete the authentication will still be able to obtain LPG, but without the subsidy and at the applicable market price, subject to the available options and local availability.

The government said the authentication process is aimed at ensuring that LPG subsidies reach eligible households and preventing duplicate or ineligible connections and diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders.

Consumers needing assistance with LPG services can contact the toll-free helpline 1800 2333 555.