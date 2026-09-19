Satish Salian issues Rs 500 crore defamation notice to Aaditya Thackeray outside ‘Matoshree’

Mumbai: Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, on Saturday slapped a Rs 500 defamation notice to Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray outside the latter’s Matoshree residence, over remarks made against the former as he is pursuing a fresh probe into his daughter’s death case.

Satish Salian and his lawyer Nilesh Ojha were not allowed to enter the Shiv Sena-UBT leader’s residence, so the notice was accepted by Thackeray’s advocate outside the building.

Speaking to reporters after serving the notice, Ojha claimed: “They (ShivSena-UBT members) had threatened us, saying they would not let us practice. So we came here (Matoshree) to show that we can serve a legal notice right at your home. Call as many goons as you want, let’s see what you do.”

Responding to Aaditya Thackeray’s allegations, Satish Salian’s lawyer said: “We have nothing to do with any politics. Now that the notice has been served, answer it…nobody could do a thing to us.”

The defamation notice concerns alleged false, malicious, and defamatory posts published by Aaditya Thackeray on his official X account on September 16 in English and Marathi. It accuses him of making allegations against Satish Salian regarding political motives and personal enmity in connection with the proceedings and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the death of his daughter Disha Salian. The notice seeks an additional Rs 500 crore as compensation and damages.

Earlier on Saturday, Satish Salian said he was not afraid of “any Shiv Sainik”.

“They are human beings and I am human too. I am from Mumbai, so I have no reason to fear anyone,” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, his lawyer Nilesh Ojha had previously said that Satish Salian has written to the CBI, which is currently probing the case, requesting immediate police protection.

“Satish Salian wrote a letter to the CBI requesting immediate police protection for four people: Satish Salian, myself, former Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, and Ashutosh Pathak. He requested the CBI to take swift steps to provide us with police security,” he told IANS.

Ojha also said: “The Narcotics Control Bureau report states that Aaditya Thackeray is involved in the drug business. There are CCTV footages, eyewitness testimonies, and allegations of rape and murder against him. We are stating all this openly. Don’t you have legal provisions if this is false?”

“Once they (Thackeray) did approach court (against the allegations) but they had to apologise because their affidavit turned out to be false. What anyone says doesn’t affect us. Let them do whatever they want; we are following our legal path,” he added.