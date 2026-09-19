Fostering Moral Values and Healthy Habits in Children is the Need of the Hour: District Collector Rajarshi Shah

Adilabad: Inculcating discipline, good character, and healthy habits in students right from childhood is the need of the hour. Moral values, a healthy lifestyle, and quality education lay the foundation for a bright future. These views were expressed by Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah while addressing a gathering at a government school program in Talamadugu.

On Saturday, the District Collector attended the event held at the PM SHRI Zilla Parishad High School in Talamadugu mandal center as the chief guest. Organised under the aegis of the Women and Child Welfare Department, the program featured the ‘Arogya Pathashala–Arogya Jathara’ and the 9th ‘Poshan Maah’ celebrations. Collector Rajarshi Shah formally inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional lamp.

Prior to the formal inaugural meeting, the Collector inspected various food stalls set up for Poshan Maah and highlighted the importance of a nutritious and balanced diet. Later, he visited the school’s selfie point, inaugurated a newly established computer lab, and interacted warmly with the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the primary objective of the Arogya Pathashala initiative is to build character and promote healthy habits among students. He instructed parents and teachers to constantly monitor children’s activities and guide them so they do not fall prey to bad company or substance abuse. He issued a stern warning that strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in the cultivation, sale, or consumption of cannabis (ganja) and other illegal drugs.

Furthermore, he urged parents and teachers to pay special attention to guiding local students so that a larger number of them can secure admission to Basar IIIT. He encouraged students to embrace computer literacy and modern technology to stay ahead in today’s competitive world.

Regarding public health and nutrition, the Collector emphasized the need for special care toward the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants. He highlighted that Anganwadi centers are providing essential services, including basic early education, nutritious food, and health monitoring, and urged the public to make full use of these facilities. He also announced that steps would soon be taken to fill all vacant Anganwadi posts across the district.

During the event, cultural performances, plays, songs, and speeches on health awareness, cleanliness, nutrition, and the dangers of drug abuse—presented by artists from the Telangana Sanskritika Sarathi and school students—received wide appreciation. Beneficiaries of Poshan Maah also shared their experiences on stage.

The program was attended by District Educational Officer (DEO) Madhavi, Tahsildar Raj Mohan, the Mandal Educational Officer (MEO), School Headmaster Venkat Rao, local Sarpanch Rajanna, Bank of Maharashtra Manager Sai Kiran, Legal Aid Counselors, CDPOs Surekha and Soundarya, Anganwadi workers, teachers, students, parents, and local residents in large numbers.

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