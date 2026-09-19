Pinit Brings Quick-Commerce Model to Saree Shopping, Offers 45-Minute Doorstep Experience

Hyderabad: Saree shopping in Hyderabad is set to get a technology-driven makeover with the launch of Pinit, a city-based mobile commerce startup that brings a quick-commerce model to traditional saree shopping.

Founded by saree industry veteran and entrepreneur Sangeetha Rajesh, Pinit allows customers to browse sarees through a mobile application, select collections and book a convenient doorstep shopping slot. The company says customers can receive a curated selection of sarees at home in approximately 45 minutes, subject to location and slot availability.

The platform was launched at JRC Conventions & Trade Fairs in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, in the presence of actresses Lakshmi Manchu and Vithika Sheru. To mark the launch, Pinit is organising a three-day Grand Saree Exhibition from September 18 to 20, featuring around one lakh sarees across fabrics, colours, designs and price ranges.

Saree Shopping at the Customer’s Doorstep

Pinit is built around the concept of bringing the saree store to the customer rather than requiring customers to travel to a store. After booking through the app, a Pinit vehicle arrives at the customer’s doorstep with a trained stylist and a curated selection of sarees.

The company says its doorstep service is designed to recreate the experience of a physical saree store at home. The vehicle carries equipment such as mirrors and lighting, allowing customers to view, drape and compare sarees before making a purchase.

The model combines the convenience of mobile commerce with the traditional experience of physically seeing and selecting a saree. Customers can shop from their homes while receiving assistance from a stylist who can help them understand fabrics, colours, designs and draping options.

From App to Doorstep in Around 45 Minutes

Pinit’s quick-commerce model is supported by strategically positioned fulfilment points, enabling the company to move selected collections to customers in surrounding areas.

Once a customer books a slot through the app, the collection can reach the doorstep in approximately 45 minutes, depending on the customer’s location and availability of delivery slots. The doorstep team includes a driver and a trained Pinit stylist, making the service more than a conventional delivery model.

The company’s approach is designed to allow customers to discover sarees digitally while retaining the opportunity to see and experience them in person before making a final choice.

Sarees Across Price Points and Occasions

Pinit’s collection includes sarees priced approximately between ₹1,000 and ₹20,000. The range covers everyday wear, festive collections, wedding sarees, handlooms, designer sarees and regional Indian weaves.

The Grand Saree Exhibition at JRC Conventions & Trade Fairs brings around one lakh sarees under one roof, giving customers an opportunity to explore the variety and scale of the collection that Pinit plans to make available through its mobile platform.

Grand Saree Exhibition

Venue: JRC Conventions & Trade Fairs, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Dates: September 18, 19 and 20, 2026

Time: 10 AM to 8 PM

Entry: Free

The exhibition is intended not only as a traditional saree exhibition but also as a physical showcase of the collection available through Pinit’s mobile-first retail model. Visitors can explore different fabrics, designs and weaving traditions before accessing the same range through the app for doorstep shopping.

Technology with a Human Touch

Although the shopping journey begins through a mobile application, Pinit says it intends to retain the personal element associated with saree shopping. A stylist accompanies each doorstep visit and assists customers in understanding different fabrics, colours, designs and draping possibilities.

The company describes its model as a combination of digital discovery and physical shopping — customers can browse through the app, book a slot, receive a curated collection at home and make their choice with the assistance of a stylist.

Founded by Saree Industry Veteran Sangeetha Rajesh

Pinit has been founded by Sangeetha Rajesh, who has 16 years of experience in the saree and textile industry. She is also the founder of Sangeetha’s Saree Emporium and has worked across retail, live-video commerce, exhibitions and design.

Rajesh pioneered the use of Facebook Live for saree sales in 2015, connecting customers directly with markets, mills and weaving clusters. Her business has sold more than one million sarees, built a social media community of over 8 lakh followers and organised more than 190 exhibitions across India.

She has also built a team of more than 100 employees along with a wider network of weavers, artisans and logistics partners. Her recently opened 5,000-square-foot saree emporium in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, houses more than 15,000 sarees.

Pinit represents the next phase of her business journey, moving from traditional retail and live commerce towards a technology-enabled, on-demand doorstep shopping model.

Focus on Women’s Employment and Weavers

Pinit begins operations with more than 150 people and says it is placing a strong emphasis on creating employment opportunities for women across sales, styling, customer care, operations and delivery.

The company also works directly with weavers and weaving clusters across India, aiming to connect their collections with a wider customer base.

Another feature of Pinit’s model is its electric vehicle-based delivery fleet. The company says its last-mile delivery operations are entirely based on electric vehicles, as part of its effort to reduce the environmental impact of doorstep deliveries.

Speaking about the venture, Sangeetha Rajesh, Founder of Pinit, said, “Every saree carries a weaver’s skill. With Pinit, we want to make sure that skill reaches the customer’s doorstep, creates dignified jobs for women, and does so without adding to the pollution in our cities. This is business with a purpose.”

About Pinit

Pinit is a Hyderabad-based saree mobile commerce startup that aims to bring a quick-commerce model to saree shopping. Through its mobile application, customers can browse sarees and book a doorstep shopping experience. A Pinit stylist and delivery team then bring a curated selection to the customer’s home along with a dedicated setup designed to recreate the experience of a saree store.

With collections ranging approximately from ₹1,000 to ₹20,000, Pinit aims to make saree shopping faster, more convenient and personalised while retaining the traditional experience of seeing, touching and choosing a saree in person.

The Pinit mobile application is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

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