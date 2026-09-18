Four-Storey Building Reportedly Tilts in Gachibowli’s NTR Nagar, Residents Fear Collapse

Hyderabad: A four-storey building reportedly under construction in the NTR Nagar area of Gachibowli has developed a noticeable tilt, triggering fear among local residents.

According to preliminary information, the building is being constructed on a plot measuring around 50 square yards. Residents have raised concerns over the structural stability of the building and the possibility of it collapsing.

The reported tilt has caused anxiety in the locality, with residents fearing that a structural failure could pose a serious risk to people and nearby properties.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Locals have urged the concerned authorities to immediately inspect the building and assess its structural safety. They have also sought appropriate action if any construction violations are found.

The incident has once again raised concerns over construction practices and the need for strict adherence to building safety regulations in rapidly developing areas of Hyderabad.

Further details regarding the construction permissions, structural assessment and any action by the authorities are awaited.