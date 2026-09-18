Law And Order Has Collapsed in Hyderabad, Says AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala has expressed concern over the law-and-order situation in Hyderabad, alleging that criminals are operating without fear and calling for stricter punishment to curb crime.

Speaking on the issue, Balala said that the law-and-order situation in the city had deteriorated and claimed that criminals were no longer afraid of the consequences of their actions.

He argued that stronger punishment was necessary to act as a deterrent and reduce criminal activities.

Balala also referred to the current political arrangement, pointing out that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is presently handling the Home portfolio in Telangana.

Addressing Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, the AIMIM MLA said there was information that the Speaker could become the Home Minister in the future and urged him to take note of the concerns being raised over law and order.

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“Crimes will decrease only if the punishment is severe,” Balala said, stressing the need for effective measures against offenders.

His remarks come amid discussions over public safety and crime prevention in Hyderabad. The concerns raised by the MLA reflect his assessment of the city’s law-and-order situation.