ECI allots new names, symbols to rival Trinamool factions

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted new names and election symbols to the two rival factions of the erstwhile All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), pending a final decision on the ownership of the party’s original name and its iconic “Flowers & Grass” symbol.

According to an ECI notification issued on Friday, the faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, described by the Commission as the “original but minority” group, has been allotted the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the election symbol “Football Player”. The faction has been recognised as a political party in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The rival faction led by expelled Trinamool Congress legislator Ritabrata Banerjee, which the Commission termed the “rebel but majority” group, has been allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the symbol “Envelope”. It has also been recognised as a political party in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The ECI clarified that the newly allotted names and symbols will remain in force until it delivers a final verdict on the claim to the original party name, All India Trinamool Congress, and its longstanding “Flowers & Grass” symbol. Until then, both factions will contest elections under their newly assigned identities.

The order will apply to the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Nandigram in East Midnapore district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district, scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9. Similarly, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction’s candidate in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam will contest under the banner of “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the “Football Player” symbol.

Founded in 1998 after Mamata Banerjee’s split from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress has fought all elections since its inception under the name All India Trinamool Congress and the “Flowers & Grass” symbol. The party came to power in West Bengal in 2011 and has remained the state’s ruling force since then.

With the latest ECI order, West Bengal is set to witness its first election since 1998 without the original Trinamool name and symbol on the ballot.