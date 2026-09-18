TRAI tightens spam rules, mandates pre-declaration for robocalls

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced fresh measures to strengthen regulations governing spam calls and commercial messages, including tighter rules for automated calls and communications triggered by consumer inquiries.

Under the new rules, commercial communication based on a consumer’s inquiry about a product or service will be permitted only for seven days from the date of the inquiry. The move is aimed at limiting the period during which businesses can use an individual’s inquiry as the basis for promotional communication.

TRAI has also made it mandatory for all automated or robocalls using pre-recorded voice messages to carry a “pre-declaration”. Calls made through automated systems without the required declaration will be treated as spam.

In another measure aimed at discouraging unsolicited automated calls, TRAI has introduced a termination charge of ₹0.05 per call. The charge is intended to create an additional deterrent against the misuse of automated calling systems for commercial communication.

Meanwhile, in previous month, the regulator has directed telecom operators to begin onboarding entities from select non-financial sectors onto the new 1601-series numbering framework for transactional and service voice calls extending a system already in use by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

After this decision, consumers can identify genuine service and transactional calls and curb impersonation and fraud carried out through regular 10-digit mobile numbers.

In addition, TRAI said it has issued directions on the use of the 1601-series numbers for entities in sectors other than BFSI and government organisations which currently use the 1600-series numbering framework.

The authority also noted that the widespread adoption of 1600-series numbers by BFSI entities has provided valuable operational experience for expanding the trusted numbering framework to other sectors.

Under the first phase of implementation, the 1601-series will be allotted to entities in the utilities sector, including electricity distribution companies, water utilities, city gas distribution companies, LPG distributors and other utility service providers.