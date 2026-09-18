Milk Vendor Attacked with Hunting Sickle in Broad Daylight at Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: A milk vendor was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked with a hunting sickle in broad daylight near the NGO’s Colony Bus Stand in Vanasthalipuram.

The injured man was identified as Bhujangarao, 60, a milk vendor. According to preliminary information, a man identified as Surendra Singh allegedly attacked him with a hunting sickle.

The incident reportedly took place following a dispute over a plot in Gurranguda. The exact circumstances and motive behind the attack are being investigated by the police.

Bhujangarao sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately shifted to Kamineni Hospital for treatment. His condition was reported to be critical.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly surrendered at the Vanasthalipuram Police Station following the attack.

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Police have begun an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, including the property dispute that is suspected to have triggered the attack.

Further details regarding the case and the victim’s condition are awaited.