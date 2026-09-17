Crime & Accidents

Woman Allegedly Kills Live-In Partner with Iron Rod, Acid; Attempts Suicide in Vizianagaram

A woman allegedly killed her live-in partner by attacking him with an iron rod and pouring acid on him following a heated argument in Kandipeta village of Garividi mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 September 2026 - 13:05
Woman Allegedly Kills Live-In Partner with Iron Rod, Acid; Attempts Suicide in Vizianagaram
Woman Allegedly Kills Live-In Partner with Iron Rod, Acid; Attempts Suicide in Vizianagaram

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Vizianagaram: A woman allegedly killed her live-in partner by attacking him with an iron rod and pouring acid on him following a heated argument in Kandipeta village of Garividi mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

The deceased was identified as Srinu. According to police, the woman, Ramulamma, had been living separately from her husband and was in a live-in relationship with Srinu, who was reportedly her brother-in-law’s son.

Police said that an argument broke out between the two, which allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation. Ramulamma reportedly attacked Srinu on the head with an iron rod and subsequently poured acid on him.

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Srinu sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

Following the incident, Ramulamma allegedly consumed pesticide in an attempt to take her own life. Local residents noticed her and immediately shifted her to a hospital for treatment.

Police visited the scene, registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to police, Srinu was also married but had reportedly been living separately from his wife. Further details regarding the motive and sequence of events are being investigated.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 September 2026 - 13:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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