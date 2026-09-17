Woman Allegedly Kills Live-In Partner with Iron Rod, Acid; Attempts Suicide in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: A woman allegedly killed her live-in partner by attacking him with an iron rod and pouring acid on him following a heated argument in Kandipeta village of Garividi mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

The deceased was identified as Srinu. According to police, the woman, Ramulamma, had been living separately from her husband and was in a live-in relationship with Srinu, who was reportedly her brother-in-law’s son.

Police said that an argument broke out between the two, which allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation. Ramulamma reportedly attacked Srinu on the head with an iron rod and subsequently poured acid on him.

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Srinu sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

Following the incident, Ramulamma allegedly consumed pesticide in an attempt to take her own life. Local residents noticed her and immediately shifted her to a hospital for treatment.

Police visited the scene, registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to police, Srinu was also married but had reportedly been living separately from his wife. Further details regarding the motive and sequence of events are being investigated.