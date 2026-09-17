KTR Hoists National Flag at Telangana Bhavan on National Unity Day

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) hoisted the national flag at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday on the occasion of National Unity Day.

The programme was organised at the BRS headquarters to mark September 17 as National Integration Day. KTR was scheduled to unfurl the national flag at Telangana Bhavan at 9:30 a.m., according to reports.

Senior BRS leaders and party workers participated in the programme and paid tributes to those associated with Telangana’s historical struggles.

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The observance comes as September 17 is being marked under different names by political organisations and governments. The Telangana government is observing the day as Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam, while the Centre is holding Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations in Secunderabad.

KTR and the BRS have continued to observe September 17 as National Integration Day at Telangana Bhavan.