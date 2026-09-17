​Trump ties $5,000 payout to Republican victory

Washington: President Donald Trump promised a $5,000 payment to every adult in America if Republicans win both chambers of Congress in November, linking his proposed “Trump dividend” to tariff revenue as he campaigned in North Carolina.

Speaking in support of Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, Trump said the payment would go to Democrats and Republicans alike. He did not outline eligibility rules, a payment timetable or the legislative mechanism for delivering the money.

“And remember, if the Republicans win the House and Senate, I will issue what we will all call, from now on, the Trump dividend to every adult in America,” he said. “We’ll get $5,000, and you’ll get it.”

Trump argued that revenue from tariffs would allow his administration to fund the payments. He offered no detailed revenue figures or estimate of the programme’s total cost in the remarks.

“Tariffs have made us rich,” he said.

Returning to the pledge later, Trump made the electoral condition explicit: “If we win, we’re gonna get you $5,000.”

The payment proposal formed part of a broader appeal for voters to support Republican candidates on November 3. Trump urged supporters to treat the congressional elections as though he were personally seeking office.

“But in this election, I’m asking you to pretend I’m on the ballot just one more time,” he said.

He warned that a Democratic victory would threaten his administration’s tax and border policies. Those warnings were campaign assertions; the transcript did not include a Democratic response.

Trump also promised to make permanent the tax provisions he described as removing taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security. He did not explain the scope of the proposed changes or how Congress would enact them.

“We’re gonna make it permanent. We’re gonna put it in law,” he said.

His legislative promises extended to healthcare, immigration and election rules. He proposed directing money now paid to large health insurers to individuals so they could purchase their own coverage. He provided no financing or implementation details.

He also called for mandatory voter identification and proof of citizenship, an end to cashless bail and legislation preventing future presidents from opening the border to illegal immigration.

Whatley’s contest against Democrat Roy Cooper was a central focus of the speech. Trump praised Whatley’s work leading the Republican Party and portrayed the Senate race as consequential for his agenda.

“One vote could do it. You gotta get him in,” Trump said.

Whatley, joining Trump onstage, said his campaign focused on household finances, public safety and military strength.

“And I’m excited about running for Senate because I want every North Carolina family to make more money, to keep more money,” Whatley said.

Trump also defended his economic record and pressed for lower borrowing costs. “Interest rates in the United States should be 1 per cent or less because we are the best credit in the world by far with all that money pouring in,” he said.