Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 1 pc from October 1

New Delhi: Tata Motors will increase prices across its commercial vehicle range by up to 1 per cent from October 1, 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The price revision will vary depending on the model and variant and is aimed at offsetting the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

This will be the second price hike by Tata Motors in its commercial vehicle segment this year. The company had earlier increased prices by up to 1.5 per cent from April 1, 2026, citing higher commodity and input costs.

The latest move comes amid a broader trend of price increases across Tata Motors’ businesses. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited had raised prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1, covering both internal combustion engine models and electric vehicles. This was the passenger vehicle unit’s second price revision of the year, following a 0.5 per cent increase across its ICE portfolio from April 1.

The April revision had resulted in price increases of up to 1.09 per cent for some variants, while the Tata Altroz received a marginal price reduction.

Automakers across the industry have been adjusting vehicle prices in response to higher commodity prices, logistics expenses, supply-chain costs and currency fluctuations. Maruti Suzuki increased vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026, while Hyundai Motor India raised prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1.

Several other manufacturers, including JSW MG Motor India, BMW India, Mercedes-Benz India, Audi India and Honda Cars India, have also announced price increases around the same period.

Tata Motors, part of the $180-billion Tata Group, is a major commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturer with operations in India and South Korea and a presence across markets in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia and SAARC countries.