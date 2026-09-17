Bengaluru horror: Kolkata nurse attacked with acid, machete by estranged husband in full public view; critical

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old nurse was allegedly attacked with acid and subsequently assaulted with a machete by her husband in full public view near Narayana Clinic in J.P. Nagar Third Phase on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as Madhumita, is currently undergoing treatment at an ICU facility in a private hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

The incident occurred around 9.15 a.m. when Madhumita, who had been working as a nurse at the clinic for around one-and-a-half years, stepped out to have breakfast.

According to the police, her husband Venkatesh had arrived on a motorcycle and was waiting for his estranged wife near the clinic. The couple had reportedly been living separately for around a year and were not in contact with each other.

Venkatesh allegedly chased Madhumita when she came out of the clinic. She ran towards the cellar parking area of the clinic, where the accused allegedly caught hold of her and threw acid on her. He then allegedly grabbed her by the hair and attacked her repeatedly with a machete.

The assault reportedly took place in full public view. Several people raised an alarm and attempted to intervene, but the accused allegedly waved the machete at those who tried to approach him. Some members of the public reportedly attempted to rescue Madhumita by pelting stones at the accused, but were unable to overpower him.

Police have obtained video recordings of the assault that were made by members of the public. The footage is expected to form part of the investigation into the incident.

The accused was eventually overpowered and taken into custody after a traffic police officer arrived at the spot.

Madhumita, who hails from Kolkata in West Bengal, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

The J.P. Nagar Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the attack and the reason behind Venkatesh allegedly carrying out the acid attack and subsequent machete assault on his wife.

Further investigation is underway in the shocking case.

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