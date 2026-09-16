Nagole Murder Case: Main Accused JK Mahesh Allegedly Linked to Minister Tummala’s Camp

Hyderabad: Sensational details have emerged in the Nagole murder case, with the main accused, identified as J.K. Mahesh, allegedly having links with the camp of Telangana Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

According to information emerging in connection with the murder that took place on Monday under the Nagole Police Station limits, Mahesh is reportedly known as a rowdy-sheeter and has been associated with Yugandhar, the son of Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Sources claim that Mahesh had joined the Congress party along with Deepadas Munsi and Mainampally Hanumantha Rao under the leadership of Yugandhar. He is also reportedly associated with Congress leader Muva Vijay Babu.

The latest allegations have created a stir after information surfaced that Mahesh allegedly arrived at the scene in a vehicle displaying a “Government Vehicle” board and carried out the murder without apparent concern about being identified.

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Mahesh is also alleged to have been involved in what has been described as rowdy politics in association with local political leaders. Photographs purportedly showing his links with political figures have been circulating on social media, adding to the controversy surrounding the case.

However, the allegations regarding Mahesh’s political affiliations, the use of a vehicle bearing a government board and his exact role in the murder have not yet been independently established by the police.

Nagole police are investigating the case and examining available evidence, including CCTV footage and other material, to determine the circumstances surrounding the murder and the involvement of the accused.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.