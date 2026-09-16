Khawaja re-signs with Brisbane Heat for BBL 16

Brisbane: Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has re-signed with Brisbane Heat for Big Bash League (BBL 16), marking his fifth season with the club.

The 39-year-old retired from international cricket following the Sydney Ashes Test in January, before he confirmed his first-class career was over when Queensland’s Sheffield Shield campaign ended in March.

However, the left-hander has agreed to another season in the BBL where he will be available for all games. But whether he’ll remain captain is still to be determined, as under new head coach James Hopes, the Heat are yet to confirm their captain for the upcoming season.

Khawaja said he was keen at the prospect of playing the entire competition for the Heat, having notched up eight matches in 2022 when the club produced a late-season winning streak that took them to a final.

“It’s going to be a bit strange, but very exciting as well, to be at the Gabba for the first game of our season on 15 December,’’ he said. “In the past it has been a few games here or there, depending on the Australian team’s commitments, which has been enjoyable. But the prospect of a full competition is even better.”

Khawaja, who has been part of BBL championship squads with the Sydney Thunder in 2015-16 and the Heat in 2023-24, has played 124 T20 games in his career, featuring three centuries and 18 half centuries.

He will link in with the Heat’s pre-BBL training schedule ahead of the Big Bash getting underway this summer.

Brisbane Heat coach James Hopes welcomed the return of Khawaja for BBL 16. “Having someone with Uzzie’s class, composure and experience in our group is only going to make us better. His individual skills and reading of the game mean his contributions are always valuable,” Hopes said.