Singareni Intern Dies by Suicide Following Alleged Harassment, Two Booked

Godavarikhani: A 21-year-old engineering student who had joined Singareni Collieries for an internship died by suicide after allegedly facing sexual harassment. The case came to light after her family approached the police and a purported suicide note surfaced, according to reports.

The woman, from Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, had completed her diploma and secured an engineering seat through ECET. She joined Singareni for an internship earlier this year.

According to a complaint lodged by her father, the student became acquainted with Bommakanti Ravikumar, an overman (supervisor) at Singareni. The family has alleged that Ravikumar sexually harassed her. The student reportedly complained to the management, but her family alleges that no effective action was taken.

She subsequently left the internship and began working at a computer centre in Godavarikhani. Her family alleges that the harassment continued and that Polytechnic lecturer Naveen was also involved in troubling her.

The student allegedly consumed pesticide on September 13 and was taken to hospital for treatment. She died while undergoing treatment later that day, according to the report. Police registered a case against Ravikumar and Naveen based on her father’s complaint, and the two accused were reported to be absconding.

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A purported suicide note recovered in the case reportedly contains allegations that Ravikumar raped her during her internship and that her complaint to the Singareni management was not taken seriously. The contents of the note are part of the investigation, and the allegations have not yet been established in court.

Following the death, family members and Dalit organisations staged a protest with the woman’s body near the municipal junction in Godavarikhani. Protesters demanded action against those allegedly responsible, including accountability for the concerned Singareni officials, compensation for the family and employment for one family member.

Police are investigating the allegations and efforts are underway to trace the accused.