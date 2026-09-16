Elderly Couple Protests Outside Son’s House Alleging Eviction and Harassment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An elderly couple staged a protest outside their son’s house in Miyapur’s Indra Reddy Alwyn Colony, alleging that they were forced out of their home and subjected to harassment by their son and daughter-in-law.

The couple, Devulapalli Lakshman and Jayalakshmi, reportedly said they were driven out of their residence despite having lived there and that the property was allegedly put up for sale without their knowledge.

According to the couple, their son and daughter-in-law had been subjecting them to severe mental distress and harassment. They said they were deeply hurt by the treatment they had allegedly received from their own family members.

The couple reportedly approached the issue through a protest outside their son’s residence, seeking justice and requesting intervention to resolve the dispute. They expressed concern over their future and said they wanted their grievances to be heard.

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The incident reportedly attracted the attention of local residents, who gathered around the couple during the protest. The matter has also raised concerns about the welfare and security of elderly parents involved in family disputes.

The allegations made by the couple are yet to be independently verified, and further details regarding the ownership of the property and any legal proceedings were not immediately available.

Further information is awaited regarding any complaint filed by the couple and action, if any, by the authorities.