Jyotika, Suriya renew wedding vows as they celebrate 20 years of ‘love and war’

Mumbai: Actress Jyotika renewed her wedding vows with her star husband Suriya as the couple marked 20 years of marriage, celebrating not a perfect relationship but the imperfections, adjustments, sacrifices and understanding that have shaped their journey together.

Jyotika took to Instagram, where she shared a video in collaboration with Suriya from their vow renewal. The video accompanied an emotional note, where they reaffirmed their vows, their children and the life they have built together, calling their bond an “imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”

The video was titled “THE SEQUEL” in the caption section.

The caption read: “A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of “us”. The people we have become for each other.”

Twenty years later, they are married all over again! 💒✨#Suriya and #Jyothika just redefined romance by renewing their wedding vows in an intimate church ceremony overseas.

pic.twitter.com/pXopbKkABH — sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) September 16, 2026

“How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of ! So here are my vows – I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life’s positive side . I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself.”

One of the vows was to never complain.

“I vow never to complain- Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps.”

Another was to be thankful.

“I vow to be thankful – as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live.”

“I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations,” read the third vow.

The fourth vow is to be the best mother to their children.

“I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived.”

Promising Suriya, Jyotika mentioned that she vows to “remain” an imperfect wife and also cherish the friendship they share.

“I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time.

“I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”