Hyderabad

YouTuber Nandan Appears Before Ibrahimpatnam Police, Seeks Husband’s Custody

YouTuber Nandan, associated with Nandus World, appeared before the Ibrahimpatnam police for questioning and, through his lawyers, reportedly requested the authorities to take his husband into custody and interrogate him immediately.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 September 2026 - 13:20
YouTuber Nandan Appears Before Ibrahimpatnam Police, Seeks Husband’s Custody
YouTuber Nandan Appears Before Ibrahimpatnam Police, Seeks Husband’s Custody

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Hyderabad: YouTuber Nandan, associated with Nandus World, appeared before the Ibrahimpatnam police for questioning and, through his lawyers, reportedly requested the authorities to take his husband into custody and interrogate him immediately.

During the proceedings, Nandan is also reported to have told the police that he would leave for London if the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him was lifted.

According to information, Nandan did not provide direct answers to some of the questions raised by the police during the questioning. It is also understood that he had earlier submitted written responses to certain questions.

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Police are continuing their inquiry into the matter and are examining the statements and information submitted by Nandan. Further details regarding the case and the reasons behind the LOC are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 September 2026 - 13:20
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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