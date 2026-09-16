YouTuber Nandan Appears Before Ibrahimpatnam Police, Seeks Husband’s Custody

Hyderabad: YouTuber Nandan, associated with Nandus World, appeared before the Ibrahimpatnam police for questioning and, through his lawyers, reportedly requested the authorities to take his husband into custody and interrogate him immediately.

During the proceedings, Nandan is also reported to have told the police that he would leave for London if the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him was lifted.

According to information, Nandan did not provide direct answers to some of the questions raised by the police during the questioning. It is also understood that he had earlier submitted written responses to certain questions.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police are continuing their inquiry into the matter and are examining the statements and information submitted by Nandan. Further details regarding the case and the reasons behind the LOC are awaited.