TVK govt to launch expanded Kamaraj breakfast scheme on September 22

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will launch the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Breakfast Scheme for students of Classes 6 to 8 on September 22, following the postponement of the programme that was originally scheduled for Thursday.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will inaugurate the expanded scheme after returning from his official visit to London, where he is holding meetings aimed at attracting fresh investments to Tamil Nadu.

The programme was initially scheduled to be launched on Thursday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar. However, the government deferred the inauguration as the Chief Minister was unavailable due to his overseas visit.

Social Welfare Secretary Pallavi Baldev has written to all District Collectors informing them about the revised launch date and directing the administrations to make the necessary arrangements for implementing the programme.

The scheme will be introduced across Tamil Nadu, except in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts, where Assembly by-elections are currently underway. The exclusion of the two districts is understood to be linked to the Model Code of Conduct in force for the elections.

After the TVK government assumed office, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was renamed the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Breakfast Scheme in honour of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, who played a pioneering role in expanding school education and introducing welfare measures for students in Tamil Nadu.

The breakfast programme, which had initially covered children studying in primary classes at government schools, is now being extended to students from Classes 6 to 8. The expansion is expected to benefit a large number of pupils, particularly those belonging to economically disadvantaged families.

The government believes that providing nutritious breakfast to students before classes begin will improve attendance, reduce classroom hunger and help children concentrate better on their studies.

Officials have been instructed to ensure proper coordination among the Social Welfare Department, School Education Department, local bodies and school administrations.

District Collectors are expected to supervise preparations, including the identification of beneficiaries, supply of food materials, kitchen facilities, hygiene standards and the timely distribution of breakfast.

Detailed instructions regarding the inauguration and implementation of the expanded scheme are likely to be communicated to schools before September 22. Ministers, elected representatives and senior officials are also expected to participate in launch programmes organised in different districts. The statewide rollout will mark one of the government’s major education and child welfare initiatives since taking office.