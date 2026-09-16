Youth Dies by Suicide on Highway Divider in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: A young man from Maharashtra allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree on the divider of a main road at Subedari in Hanamkonda.

The deceased was identified as Hemant, a resident of Sanduvayi village in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. According to preliminary information, Hemant had travelled to Kurnool district to work as a daily-wage labourer.

Reports indicate that he was removed from the job after allegedly consuming alcohol and failing to perform the work properly. He subsequently boarded a train and reached Kazipet.

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Police said Hemant, reportedly in an inebriated state and apparently unsure of what to do next, reached Subedari, where he allegedly hanged himself from a tree on the road divider.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Warangal MGM Hospital for a postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.