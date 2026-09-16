Salman Khan performs aarti incorrectly for Ganpati, Arpita Khan instantly corrects him

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen participating in the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations with his family on Tuesday night.

It was here when his sister Arpita Khan Sharma noticed that he was seemingly rotating the aarti thali in the wrong direction and promptly corrected him.

In a video, Salman can be seen holding the aarti thali as he performs the ritual amid the Ganpati celebrations. As he rotates the thali, Arpita, who is standing nearby, appears to notice the direction and immediately steps in to guide her brother.

Arpita can be seen gesturing to Salman to change the direction of the thali and asking him to continue the aarti the right way. Salman realising his mistake, immediately follows her instructions, making the moment endearing.

LATEST: Best moment between Salman Khan and his family while performing d Ganpati Aarti!



Arpita: Bhai aap aarti galat kar rahe ho.



Salman: (corrected himself)



Now, to every person who’s coming after him, he’s telling them d correct way to perform the aarti. 😭❤️ #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/tc2dRAeprb — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) September 15, 2026

For the celebration, Salman was dressed casually in a black T-shirt paired with a black head covering and a sleeveless grey jacket. Arpita, meanwhile, was seen wearing a traditional green and black embroidered ethnic outfit with floral detailing. The siblings were surrounded by family members, friends and guests as they took part in the Ganpati festivities.

For the uninitiated, Salman has regularly participated in Ganpati celebrations, including aarti and visarjan, over the years.

His family continues the tradition at home where Salman’s entire family celebrates the occasion.

Salma Khan, Salman’s mother, was born Sushila Charak in a Maharashtrian Hindu family, while his father Salim Khan is Muslim. The family has over the years been known for celebrating festivals across religious traditions.